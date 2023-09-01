Iowa BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the sign-up process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!
Games to Bet on Today
UC Riverside Highlanders vs. UC Irvine Anteaters
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Irvine, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: UC Irvine (-11.5)
- UC Irvine Moneyline: -1000
- UC Riverside Moneyline: +625
- Total: 138.5
Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Cleveland State Vikings
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Cleveland State (-2.5)
- Cleveland State Moneyline: -145
- Oakland Moneyline: +120
- Total: 147.5
Sacramento State Hornets vs. Idaho Vandals
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Moscow, Idaho
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Idaho (-3.5)
- Idaho Moneyline: -155
- Sacramento State Moneyline: +130
- Total: 139.5
Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: UTSA (-3.5)
- UTSA Moneyline: -165
- Prairie View A&M Moneyline: +140
- Total: 149.5
Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Warriors (-2.5)
- Warriors Moneyline: -145
- Heat Moneyline: +120
- Total: 227.5
Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV Channel: BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Hurricanes (-275)
- Moneyline Underdog: Canadiens (+220)
- Total: 6
NC State Wolfpack vs. Kansas State Wildcats
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Kansas State (-2.5)
- Kansas State Moneyline: -145
- NC State Moneyline: +120
- Total: 47.5
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Canucks (-160)
- Moneyline Underdog: Flyers (+135)
- Total: 6
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Trail Blazers (-4.5)
- Trail Blazers Moneyline: -190
- Spurs Moneyline: +155
- Total: 233.5
CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. UCSD Tritons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: San Diego, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: UCSD (-7.5)
- UCSD Moneyline: -350
- CSU Bakersfield Moneyline: +280
- Total: 133.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
