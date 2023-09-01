Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple.

Games in Iowa Today

Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Iowa State (-10.5)

Iowa State (-10.5) Iowa State Moneyline: -400

-400 Memphis Moneyline: +310

+310 Total: 57.5

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Spread Favorite: Iowa (-16.5)

Iowa (-16.5) Total: 168.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.