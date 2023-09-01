Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Have the urge to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Iowa Today

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tennessee (-5.5)

Tennessee (-5.5) Tennessee Moneyline: -225

-225 Iowa Moneyline: +185

+185 Total: 35.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.