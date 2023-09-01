Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

Wanting to wager on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Northern Kentucky (-1.5)

Northern Kentucky (-1.5) Total: 147.5

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Arkansas State (-10.5)

Arkansas State (-10.5) Total: 146.5

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+,BSMW (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSMW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Canucks (-145)

Canucks (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Blues (+120)

Blues (+120) Total: 6

Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Utah Valley Wolverines

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Orem, Utah

Orem, Utah TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Utah Valley (-2.5)

Utah Valley (-2.5) Total: 133.5

Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+,BSSO (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSSO (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Predators (-125)

Predators (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Flames (+105)

Flames (+105) Total: 6

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Seattle U Redhawks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Seattle U (-11.5)

Seattle U (-11.5) Total: 142.5

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Arizona (-11.5)

Arizona (-11.5) Total: 163.5

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Tarleton State Texans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Tarleton State (-5.5)

Tarleton State (-5.5) Total: 138.5

Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Northeastern Huskies

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Northeastern (-6.5)

Northeastern (-6.5) Total: 146.5

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Detroit Mercy (-3.5)

Detroit Mercy (-3.5) Total: 132.5

