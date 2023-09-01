Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Wanting to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple.

Games to Bet on Today

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Evansville Purple Aces

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Evansville (-7.5)

Evansville (-7.5) Evansville Moneyline: -300

-300 UT Martin Moneyline: +240

+240 Total: 160.5

Morgan State Bears vs. Campbell Fighting Camels

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Spread Favorite: Campbell (-8.5)

Campbell (-8.5) Campbell Moneyline: -400

-400 Morgan State Moneyline: +310

+310 Total: 137.5

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Chicago State Cougars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Chicago State (-3.5)

Chicago State (-3.5) Chicago State Moneyline: -165

-165 UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 144.5

Maine Black Bears vs. UCF Knights

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UCF (-15.5)

UCF (-15.5) UCF Moneyline: -1600

-1600 Maine Moneyline: +900

+900 Total: 136.5

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Michigan State Spartans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)

BTN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Michigan State (-16.5)

Michigan State (-16.5) Michigan State Moneyline: -1600

-1600 Oakland Moneyline: +900

+900 Total: 137.5

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Old Dominion (-4.5)

Old Dominion (-4.5) Old Dominion Moneyline: -200

-200 Western Kentucky Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 48.5

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: BSIN, BSSC (Watch on Fubo)

BSIN, BSSC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Clippers (-3.5)

Clippers (-3.5) Clippers Moneyline: -175

-175 Pacers Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 247.5

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ, YES (Watch on Fubo)

KJZZ, YES (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nets (-3.5)

Nets (-3.5) Nets Moneyline: -165

-165 Jazz Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 234.5

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: BSN,BSWI,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSN,BSWI,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-115)

Penguins (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Wild (-105)

Wild (-105) Total: 6

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Spread Favorite: Charleston (SC) (-15.5)

Charleston (SC) (-15.5) Charleston (SC) Moneyline: -1600

-1600 Coastal Carolina Moneyline: +900

+900 Total: 156.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.