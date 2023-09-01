Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Have the urge to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Iowa Today

Drake Bulldogs vs. Belmont Bruins

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Belmont (-4.5)

Belmont (-4.5) Total: 155.5

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Northern Iowa (-1.5)

Northern Iowa (-1.5) Total: 156.5

