Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

If you're wanting to put money on a game matchup today but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games to Bet on Today

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi TV Channel: YouTube

YouTube Spread Favorite: Mississippi Valley State (-8.5)

Mississippi Valley State (-8.5) Total: 132.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. Southern Jaguars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel:

Spread Favorite: Southern (-6.5)

Southern (-6.5) Total: 143.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE, NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bulls (-6.5)

Bulls (-6.5) Bulls Moneyline: -250

-250 Hornets Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 215.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Grambling Tigers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana TV Channel:

Spread Favorite: Grambling (-1.5)

Grambling (-1.5) Total: 132.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN+,BSSW,BSN,BSWIX (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSSW,BSN,BSWIX (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Wild (+120)

Wild (+120) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. New Orleans Privateers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: New Orleans (-2.5)

New Orleans (-2.5) Total: 144.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Lamar Cardinals

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Lamar (-7.5)

Lamar (-7.5) Total: 157.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN+,MSG (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,MSG (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-145)

Rangers (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Canucks (+120)

Canucks (+120) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT, BSOK (Watch on Fubo)

MNMT, BSOK (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Thunder (-11.5)

Thunder (-11.5) Thunder Moneyline: -650

-650 Wizards Moneyline: +475

+475 Total: 246.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-PH,SportsNet PT (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,NBCS-PH,SportsNet PT (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-125)

Penguins (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Flyers (+105)

Flyers (+105) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.