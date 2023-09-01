Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games to Bet on Today

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: BSOK, SportsNet LA (Watch on Fubo)

BSOK, SportsNet LA (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Thunder (-4.5)

Thunder (-4.5) Thunder Moneyline: -175

-175 Lakers Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 237.5

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Maple Leafs (-200)

Maple Leafs (-200) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jackets (+165)

Blue Jackets (+165) Total: 7

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

NBC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3)

Bengals (-3) Bengals Moneyline: -150

-150 Steelers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 38

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Raptors (-5.5)

Raptors (-5.5) Raptors Moneyline: -225

-225 Jazz Moneyline: +185

+185 Total: 229.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, MSG, BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-2.5)

Bucks (-2.5) Bucks Moneyline: -140

-140 Knicks Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 243.5

Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)

SEC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Alabama (-24.5)

Alabama (-24.5) Total: 166.5

Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Kings (-155)

Kings (-155) Moneyline Underdog: Flames (+130)

Flames (+130) Total: 6

Toledo Rockets vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: West Virginia (-4.5)

West Virginia (-4.5) Total: 154.5

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo)

BSSC, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-1.5)

Celtics (-1.5) Celtics Moneyline: -120

-120 Clippers Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 229.5

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: Peacock (Watch on Fubo)

Peacock (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bills (-12.5)

Bills (-12.5) Bills Moneyline: -800

-800 Chargers Moneyline: +550

+550 Total: 44

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.