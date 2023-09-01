Iowa BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
If you're looking to bet on a game matchup today but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!
Games to Bet on Today
Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)
- Browns Moneyline: -150
- Texans Moneyline: +125
- Total: 40
Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-1.5)
- Dolphins Moneyline: -130
- Cowboys Moneyline: +110
- Total: 48.5
TCU Horned Frogs vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Spread Favorite: Hawaii (-5.5)
- Hawaii Moneyline: -250
- TCU Moneyline: +195
- Total: 149.5
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)
- Seahawks Moneyline: -175
- Titans Moneyline: +145
- Total: 41.5
Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Packers (-4)
- Packers Moneyline: -210
- Panthers Moneyline: +170
- Total: 37.5
Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Falcons (-2.5)
- Falcons Moneyline: -145
- Colts Moneyline: +125
- Total: 44.5
Old Dominion Monarchs vs. UMass Minutemen
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Spread Favorite: UMass (-6.5)
- UMass Moneyline: -300
- Old Dominion Moneyline: +230
- Total: 154.5
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)
- Lions Moneyline: -160
- Vikings Moneyline: +135
- Total: 47.5
Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Spread Favorite: Georgia Tech (-6.5)
- Georgia Tech Moneyline: -300
- Nevada Moneyline: +240
- Total: 139.5
Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bears (-4)
- Bears Moneyline: -200
- Cardinals Moneyline: +165
- Total: 43
