Jeimer Candelario vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 183 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .261.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 78 of 125 games this year (62.4%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (24.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (19 of 125), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (32.8%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (14.4%).
- In 43.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|12
|.245
|AVG
|.217
|.333
|OBP
|.245
|.452
|SLG
|.413
|26
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|8
|43/18
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.73 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.73), 46th in WHIP (1.372), and 47th in K/9 (6.7).
