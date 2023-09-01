The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)

Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.

Lee managed a hit last year in two of 11 games, including one multi-hit outing.

Including all 11 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.

He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 4 .071 AVG .273 .133 OBP .273 .143 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 4/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)