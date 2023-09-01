On Friday, Lenyn Sosa (hitting .265 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Read More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa has three doubles, five home runs and a walk while batting .189.

In 47.1% of his 34 games this season, Sosa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 34), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Sosa has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 34 games so far this year.

Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .194 AVG .184 .194 OBP .200 .323 SLG .388 4 XBH 4 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 16/0 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings