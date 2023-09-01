The Atlanta Dream (17-19) hope to break an eight-game road losing streak at the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Lynx vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 83 Dream 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-0.9)

Minnesota (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 165.4

Lynx vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota's record against the spread is 18-17-0.

Out of 36 Minnesota's games so far this season, 20 have hit the over.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx's offense, which ranks ninth in the league with 79.7 points per game, has fared better than their worst defense (85.1 points allowed per game).

This year, Minnesota is pulling down 33.9 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 34.9 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Lynx are averaging 13.4 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 12.6 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Lynx rank third-worst in the WNBA with a 32.3% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 6.7 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

The Lynx are in the bottom five in the WNBA in treys allowed per game with 9.0 (dead last), and they rank eighth in the league with a 35.3% three-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

Of the shots attempted by Minnesota in 2023, 69.1% of them have been two-pointers (77.0% of the team's made baskets) and 30.9% have been threes (23.0%).

