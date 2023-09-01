The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .263.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 65.1% of his games this season (71 of 109), with at least two hits 28 times (25.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (32.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (9.2%).

He has scored in 44.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 59 .223 AVG .297 .302 OBP .365 .340 SLG .507 12 XBH 26 5 HR 8 22 RBI 26 49/20 K/BB 59/26 2 SB 3

