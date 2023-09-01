Spencer Torkelson and Luis Robert are two of the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 131 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.325/.561 so far this season.

Robert will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 129 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 44 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .272/.335/.368 slash line on the year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Rodríguez Stats

Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Rodriguez has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Aug. 26 4.2 5 4 4 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 20 6.2 4 1 1 6 1 at Red Sox Aug. 13 5.0 10 6 6 8 1 vs. Twins Aug. 8 7.0 4 0 0 5 3 at Pirates Aug. 2 6.0 7 2 2 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 114 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .229/.314/.435 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 89 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.349/.526 so far this season.

Carpenter takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .200 with an RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

