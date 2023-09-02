The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .259.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 85 of 124 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this year (46 of 124), with two or more RBI 16 times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 49 of 124 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .268 AVG .250 .332 OBP .306 .455 SLG .407 21 XBH 23 11 HR 6 34 RBI 35 42/15 K/BB 61/16 0 SB 0

