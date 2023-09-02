Andrew Vaughn vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .259.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 85 of 124 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this year (46 of 124), with two or more RBI 16 times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 49 of 124 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.268
|AVG
|.250
|.332
|OBP
|.306
|.455
|SLG
|.407
|21
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|6
|34
|RBI
|35
|42/15
|K/BB
|61/16
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing batters.
