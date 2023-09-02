After hitting .310 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and 16 RBI in his past 10 games, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 127 hits and an OBP of .366, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 78 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.

He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games this year, and 5% of his plate appearances.

In 50 games this season (48.1%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 55.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.3%.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .317 AVG .323 .362 OBP .370 .558 SLG .540 26 XBH 20 11 HR 11 40 RBI 41 34/15 K/BB 33/16 11 SB 8

Reds Pitching Rankings