Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (70-67) and the Chicago Cubs (72-63) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Reds taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 2.

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (3-2, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Andrew Abbott (8-4, 3.35 ERA).

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 70 times this season and won 41, or 58.6%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 41-29 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win.

Chicago has scored 676 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).

Cubs Schedule