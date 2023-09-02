How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Javier Assad, who is expected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 162 total home runs.
- Chicago's .416 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- Chicago has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (676 total runs).
- The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Assad (3-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Assad heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Assad will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 3.3 innings per outing.
- He has had 10 appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Wade Miley
|8/29/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Corbin Burnes
|8/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|W 6-2
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Graham Ashcraft
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Lyon Richardson
|9/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Andrew Abbott
|9/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|9/4/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Logan Webb
|9/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
|9/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Slade Cecconi
