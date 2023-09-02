Cubs vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 2
Ian Happ brings a 10-game hitting streak into the Chicago Cubs' (72-63) game against the Cincinnati Reds (70-67) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-2) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (8-4) will take the ball for the Reds.
Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.35 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad
- The Cubs' Assad (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.96 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .220 in 24 games this season.
- He has three quality starts in six chances this season.
- Assad has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has 10 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
Javier Assad vs. Reds
- The Reds have scored 646 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They are batting .247 for the campaign with 155 home runs, 18th in the league.
- The Reds have gone 8-for-28 with four doubles and two RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott
- Abbott (8-4) takes the mound first for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.35 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
- Abbott has recorded eight quality starts this season.
- Abbott will look to pick up his 13th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 16 outings this season.
Andrew Abbott vs. Cubs
- He will match up with a Cubs offense that ranks 13th in the league with 1153 total hits (on a .252 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .416 (15th in the league) with 162 total home runs (14th in MLB action).
- In 3 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Abbott has a 10.8 ERA and a 2.4 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .385.
