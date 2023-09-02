Our computer model predicts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks will defeat the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday, September 2 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Alerus Center, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Drake vs. North Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-30.9) 54.5 North Dakota 43, Drake 12

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread last year.

Last season, five Bulldogs games hit the over.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Fightin' Hawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Fightin' Hawks 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota 30.3 30.8 34.8 31.4 31 38 Drake 17.6 28.1 18 28.2 17.3 28

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.