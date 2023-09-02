The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-0) visit the Drake Bulldogs (0-0) at Alerus Center on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

North Dakota compiled 30.3 points per game on offense last season (43rd in the FCS), and it ranked 87th on defense with 30.8 points allowed per game. Drake ranked 25th-worst in total offense (316.2 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 44th with 349.7 yards allowed per contest.

Drake vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

Drake vs. North Dakota Key Statistics (2022)

Drake North Dakota 316.2 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.8 (41st) 349.7 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.6 (101st) 126.0 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.8 (70th) 190.2 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.0 (52nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Drake Stats Leaders (2022)

Ian Corwin completed 44.7% of his passes to throw for 1,350 and 10 touchdowns last season. Corwin also contributed on the ground, accumulating one touchdown on 19.5 yards per game.

Dorian Boyland averaged 63.0 rushing yards and scored five rushing touchdowns.

Trey Radocha averaged 33.5 receiving yards and racked up three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Colin Howard caught 21 passes last season on his way to 335 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Brandon Langdok worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 253 receiving yards (23.0 ypg) last season.

North Dakota Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Tommy Schuster had 2,728 passing yards (227.3 per game), a 68.7% completion percentage, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Last season Tyler Hoosman took 176 rushing attempts for 1,003 yards (83.6 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Isaiah Smith put up 447 rushing yards on 61 carries, with four rushing touchdowns last season. He was also successful in the air, catching 25 passes for 319 receiving yards and three scores.

In the previous year, Bo Belquist grabbed 63 passes (on 67 targets) for 811 yards (67.6 per game). He also found the end zone six times.

Garett Maag amassed 582 yards on 42 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 47 times, and averaged 48.5 receiving yards per game.

