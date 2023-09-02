Gavin Sheets returns to action for the Chicago White Sox against Reese Olson and the Detroit TigersSeptember 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 28, when he went 0-for-2 against the Orioles.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets has seven doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .214.
  • Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 47.3% of his games this year (43 of 91), with multiple hits seven times (7.7%).
  • He has homered in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 91), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Sheets has driven in a run in 19 games this year (20.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 20 of 91 games so far this year.

Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 46
.186 AVG .240
.266 OBP .301
.274 SLG .432
4 XBH 12
3 HR 6
14 RBI 17
28/13 K/BB 23/10
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
