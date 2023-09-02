Gavin Sheets vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Sheets returns to action for the Chicago White Sox against Reese Olson and the Detroit TigersSeptember 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 28, when he went 0-for-2 against the Orioles.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has seven doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .214.
- Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 47.3% of his games this year (43 of 91), with multiple hits seven times (7.7%).
- He has homered in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 91), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has driven in a run in 19 games this year (20.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 of 91 games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.186
|AVG
|.240
|.266
|OBP
|.301
|.274
|SLG
|.432
|4
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|17
|28/13
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
