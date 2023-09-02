The Utah State Aggies (0-0) will look to upset the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 23.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Iowa City, Iowa
  • Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Utah State Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-23.5) 43 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Iowa (-23.5) 43.5 -1650 +950 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Iowa (-23.5) 43.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -3333 +1250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Iowa (-23.5) - -3000 +1000 Bet on this game with Tipico

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

  • Iowa won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
  • The Hawkeyes were favored by 23.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
  • Utah State covered four times in 13 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Aggies covered the spread once when an underdog by 23.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big Ten +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

