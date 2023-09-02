The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) face the Utah State Aggies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 23.5 points. The over/under is 43 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Iowa put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Hawkeyes were favored by 23.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Utah State won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Aggies covered the spread once when an underdog by 23.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big Ten +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

