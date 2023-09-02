The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) play the Utah State Aggies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 23.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 43.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Iowa City, Iowa
  • Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Utah State Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-23.5) 43.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Iowa (-24) 43.5 -2100 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Iowa (-24.5) 43.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Iowa (-23.5) - -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Iowa (-24) - -3000 +1000 Bet on this game with Tipico

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

  • Iowa covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Hawkeyes won their only game last season when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.
  • Utah State put together a 4-9-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Aggies covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big Ten +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

