The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) play the Utah State Aggies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 24.5 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Iowa went 8-5-0 ATS last season.

Utah State went 4-9-0 ATS last season.

The Aggies were an underdog by 24.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

