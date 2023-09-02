The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) square off against the Utah State Aggies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 24.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Iowa compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

Utah State put together a 4-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Aggies covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.