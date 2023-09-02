The Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State sported the 82nd-ranked offense last year (369.8 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 285.6 yards allowed per game. Northern Iowa owned the 65th-ranked defense last year (385.5 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best with 444.9 yards per game.

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State Key Statistics (2022)

Northern Iowa Iowa State 444.9 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.8 (91st) 385.5 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.6 (3rd) 156.5 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108 (116th) 288.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.8 (38th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (107th) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders (2022)

Theo Day connected on 65% of his passes and threw for 3,121 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

Dom Williams tallied 723 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Vance McShane rushed for 711 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Sam Schnee was targeted four times per game and piled up 764 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Sergio Morancy averaged 46.4 receiving yards on two targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Deion McShane played his way to two receiving touchdowns and 486 receiving yards (44.2 ypg) last season.

Iowa State Stats Leaders (2022)

Hunter Dekkers' previous season stat line: 3,044 passing yards (253.7 per game), 302-for-457 (66.1%), 19 touchdowns and 14 picks.

Last season Jirehl Brock took 99 carries for 445 yards (37.1 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Cartevious Norton posted 312 rushing yards on 87 carries and two touchdowns last season.

Xavier Hutchinson hauled in 107 catches for 1,171 yards (97.6 per game) while being targeted 165 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel amassed 609 yards on 61 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 88 times, and averaged 50.8 receiving yards per game.

Dimitri Stanley reeled in 32 passes for 383 yards and one touchdown, putting up 31.9 yards per game last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa State or Northern Iowa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.