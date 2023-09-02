The US Open round of 32 consists of eight matches today, highlighted by No. 26-ranked Elina Svitolina squaring off against No. 3 Jessica Pegula. The tennis action in New York, New York will be streaming live.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: September 2

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 2

Match Round Match Time Clara Burel vs. Aryna Sabalenka Round of 32 11:00 AM ET Daria Kasatkina vs. Greet Minnen Round of 32 11:00 AM ET Liudmila Samsonova vs. Madison Keys Round of 32 12:15 PM ET Qinwen Zheng vs. Lucia Bronzetti Round of 32 1:35 PM ET Elina Svitolina vs. Jessica Pegula Round of 32 2:00 PM ET Katie Boulter vs. Peyton Stearns Round of 32 6:00 PM ET Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova Round of 32 7:00 PM ET Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Marketa Vondrousova Round of 32 9:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Svitolina vs. Pegula

In nine tournaments this year, Svitolina has gone 16-8 and has won one title.

Pegula has won one tournament so far this year, posting an overall 40-13 match record.

Through 24 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Svitolina has played 21.4 games per match and won 51.9% of them.

Through four matches so far this year on hard courts, Svitolina has played 21 games per match and won 50.0% of them.

Thus far this year, Svitolina has won 39.6% of her return games and 64.6% of her service games.

Pegula is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 53 matches played this year across all court types, with a 57.1% game winning percentage.

Pegula averages 21.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts this year, with a 57.8% game winning percentage.

Pegula has a 69.9% service game winning percentage and a 44.3% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (395 service games won out of 565, and 249 return games won out of 562).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Karolina Muchova Taylor Townsend 7-6, 6-3 Round of 32 Xinyu Wang Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 32 Iga Swiatek Kaja Juvan 6-0, 6-1 Round of 32 Jelena Ostapenko Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 32 Caroline Wozniacki Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 Round of 32 Cori Gauff Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 Round of 32 Belinda Bencic Lin Zhu 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 Round of 32 Sorana Cirstea Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 Round of 32

