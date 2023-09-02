The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez square off against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored White Sox have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at -110. The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 21 of the 39 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (53.8%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Chicago has a record of 23-21 (52.3%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the White Sox a 52.4% chance to win.

Chicago has played in 134 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-66-7).

The White Sox have an 8-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-38 25-44 23-28 30-53 39-61 14-20

