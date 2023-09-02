Andrew Benintendi and Spencer Torkelson will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with 149 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 24th in baseball, slugging .391.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Chicago ranks 25th in runs scored with 560 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.

The White Sox's 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Chicago's 4.88 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average baseball's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.415).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.

Clevinger has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Clevinger is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Touki Toussaint Eduardo Rodríguez 9/2/2023 Tigers - Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals - Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease - 9/6/2023 Royals - Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson

