Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Tigers on September 2, 2023
Luis Robert and Spencer Torkelson are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (at 7:10 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Mike Clevinger Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Clevinger Stats
- Mike Clevinger (6-6) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 19th start of the season.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Clevinger has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Clevinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 27
|7.0
|1
|1
|1
|10
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 22
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|at Cubs
|Aug. 16
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 9
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Guardians
|Aug. 4
|5.0
|8
|4
|3
|2
|1
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .272/.324/.560 slash line so far this season.
- Robert will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 131 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a .274/.338/.372 slash line on the year.
- Benintendi has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 60 walks and 70 RBI (114 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .228/.315/.432 slash line so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 55 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .283/.345/.519 on the year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
