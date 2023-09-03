The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .257 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

In 68.0% of his 125 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 125 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has an RBI in 46 of 125 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 62 .265 AVG .250 .328 OBP .306 .449 SLG .407 21 XBH 23 11 HR 6 34 RBI 35 42/15 K/BB 61/16 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings