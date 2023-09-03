On Sunday, September 3 at 12:10 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (72-64) visit the Cincinnati Reds (71-67) at Great American Ball Park. Jameson Taillon will get the nod for the Cubs, while Carson Spiers will take the hill for the Reds.

The favored Cubs have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +110. A 10.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.62 ERA) vs Spiers - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 41, or 57.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 26-12 (68.4%).

Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs went 5-4 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 47, or 48%, of the 98 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 34 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

