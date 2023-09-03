Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Reds on September 3, 2023
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.