Dansby Swanson vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Dansby Swanson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks while batting .242.
- In 59.0% of his 122 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- In 17 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (33.6%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (13.1%).
- In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.269
|AVG
|.218
|.335
|OBP
|.321
|.458
|SLG
|.372
|22
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|30
|58/22
|K/BB
|73/35
|1
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (189 total, 1.4 per game).
- Spiers will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
