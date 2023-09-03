On Sunday, Dansby Swanson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks while batting .242.
  • In 59.0% of his 122 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
  • In 17 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Swanson has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (33.6%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (13.1%).
  • In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 63
.269 AVG .218
.335 OBP .321
.458 SLG .372
22 XBH 18
10 HR 9
36 RBI 30
58/22 K/BB 73/35
1 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (189 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Spiers will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
