Eloy Jiménez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Tarik Skubal) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .275.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 69 of 96 games this season (71.9%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (24.0%).
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 96), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 96 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|44
|.288
|AVG
|.259
|.333
|OBP
|.303
|.434
|SLG
|.458
|15
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|24
|41/14
|K/BB
|38/11
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.93 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
