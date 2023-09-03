Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Sunday, September 3
Our computer model predicts the Jackson State Tigers will take down the Florida A&M Rattlers on Sunday, September 3 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hard Rock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Jackson State (-12.8)
|48.4
|Jackson State 31, Florida A&M 18
Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)
- The Rattlers won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Rattlers games.
Rattlers vs. Tigers 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Florida A&M
|25.5
|22.4
|30.4
|13.4
|21.3
|25
|Jackson State
|37.7
|13.5
|43
|24
|30.3
|13
