After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Tarik Skubal) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee is batting .053 with three walks.

Once in seven games this year, Lee got a hit, but he had just one in that game.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Lee has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .077 AVG .000 .200 OBP .143 .077 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings