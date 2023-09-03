Luis Robert vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 132 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .560, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Robert will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 88 of 127 games this year (69.3%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (27.6%).
- He has homered in 26.0% of his games in 2023 (33 of 127), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.8% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 63 times this season (49.6%), including 16 games with multiple runs (12.6%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|.261
|AVG
|.280
|.317
|OBP
|.331
|.577
|SLG
|.545
|36
|XBH
|33
|17
|HR
|18
|35
|RBI
|36
|63/14
|K/BB
|88/14
|4
|SB
|13
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.93, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
