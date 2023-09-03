The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Carson Spiers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .263 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 76th in slugging.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 74 of 112 games this season (66.1%), with multiple hits on 28 occasions (25.0%).

In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 62 .223 AVG .296 .302 OBP .366 .340 SLG .513 12 XBH 28 5 HR 9 22 RBI 27 49/20 K/BB 61/28 2 SB 3

