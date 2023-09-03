How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers square off against the Chicago White Sox and starter Michael Kopech on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 149 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
- The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 560 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.
- The White Sox rank 21st with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.422 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Kopech (5-12) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- In 25 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/29/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Dean Kremer
|8/30/2023
|Orioles
|W 10-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Gibson
|9/1/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/2/2023
|Tigers
|L 10-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
|9/4/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Cole Ragans
|9/5/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|-
|9/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
