Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers square off against the Chicago White Sox and starter Michael Kopech on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 149 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 560 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.

The White Sox rank 21st with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.422 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Kopech (5-12) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 25 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Orioles L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Touki Toussaint Eduardo Rodríguez 9/2/2023 Tigers L 10-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals - Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease - 9/6/2023 Royals - Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers - Away Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal

