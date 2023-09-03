Player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, Luis Robert and others are available when the Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Robert Stats

Robert has 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .272/.324/.560 so far this season.

Robert will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has collected 132 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .275/.339/.373 slash line on the year.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 2 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 1 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Skubal Stats

Tarik Skubal (3-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Skubal has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 10 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Aug. 29 6.0 4 3 2 9 2 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 6.0 6 4 4 7 1 at Guardians Aug. 18 6.0 3 1 1 7 1 at Red Sox Aug. 11 5.1 7 5 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 5 5.1 6 1 0 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 117 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .232/.318/.438 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 2 0 2 5 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 92 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 25 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .289/.351/.525 slash line so far this season.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

