Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on September 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.336), slugging percentage (.370) and OPS (.706) this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has had a hit in 92 of 124 games this year (74.2%), including multiple hits 34 times (27.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.0% of his games this season, and 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 33 games this season (26.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 63 .286 AVG .261 .354 OBP .320 .396 SLG .346 19 XBH 17 3 HR 2 16 RBI 24 43/24 K/BB 35/21 7 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings