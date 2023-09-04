Andrew Benintendi vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on September 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.336), slugging percentage (.370) and OPS (.706) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 92 of 124 games this year (74.2%), including multiple hits 34 times (27.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.0% of his games this season, and 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 33 games this season (26.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.354
|OBP
|.320
|.396
|SLG
|.346
|19
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|24
|43/24
|K/BB
|35/21
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 179 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
