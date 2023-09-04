The Chicago Bears at the moment have the 18th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6000.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago covered five times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago played poorly on both sides of the ball last season.

The Bears won only two games at home last season and one away from home.

As favorites, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.

The Bears lost every game in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields passed for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and picked up 1,143 yards.

D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Panthers.

On the ground with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (57.1 per game).

Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

As a key defensive contributor, T.J. Edwards amassed 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games with the Eagles last year.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +10000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +4500 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +40000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

