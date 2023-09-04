The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (hitting .326 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and 16 RBI), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Reds.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 130 hits, batting .320 this season with 47 extra-base hits.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Bellinger will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with three homers in his last games.

Bellinger has had a hit in 80 of 106 games this year (75.5%), including multiple hits 38 times (35.8%).

In 19.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 51 games this year (48.1%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (17.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 19 times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .317 AVG .324 .362 OBP .367 .558 SLG .546 26 XBH 21 11 HR 12 40 RBI 44 34/15 K/BB 37/16 11 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings