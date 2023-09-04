Monday's game between the Chicago Cubs (73-64) and San Francisco Giants (70-67) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET on September 4.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (15-3) against the Giants and Logan Webb (9-11).

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Network

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 42, or 58.3%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 33 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 22-11 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 58.3% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 692.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

Cubs Schedule