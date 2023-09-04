Logan Webb takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Wrigley Field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cubs (-140).

Cubs vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -140 +115 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 42 of the 72 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (58.3%).

Chicago has a record of 22-11 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The Cubs have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 137 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-62-4).

The Cubs are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-31 36-33 32-29 41-35 50-43 23-21

