The Chicago Cubs (73-64) host the San Francisco Giants (70-67) to start a three-game series at Wrigley Field, with first pitch at 2:20 PM ET on Monday. The Cubs are on the back of a series split with the Reds, and the Giants a series loss to the Padres.

The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (15-3) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (9-11).

Cubs vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (15-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Webb - SF (9-11, 3.64 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs' Steele (15-3) will make his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.06, a 4.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.188.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 25 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (9-11 with a 3.64 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Giants, his 29th of the season.

The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

During 28 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.64 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.

Webb enters the game with 18 quality starts under his belt this season.

Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 11th in WHIP (1.104), and 31st in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

